Srinagar lecturer who deposed in Supreme Court on Article 370 reinstated

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has revoked the suspension of Srinagar-based lecturer Zahoor Ahmed Bhat who was suspended following his appearance in the Supreme Court on August 23 in a matter related to the abrogation of Article 370. The suspension was revoked by School Education Department, J&K.

The Directorate of School Education where he was attached after suspension stated in another order that “consequent upon the withdrawal of order No. 251-JK (Edu) dated 25-08-2023…, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat…is hereby relieved from this office and is directed to report to his original place of posting for further duties”. Bhat is posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. Advocate Kapil Sibal had appeared for Bhat and had urged the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-led Bench that the suspension of the lecturer was not fair.

Bhat had appeared as a petitioner-in-person in an interlocutory application in the matter of Article 370 and argued before the Constitution Bench on August 23. After his suspension, Bhat appeared before Subah Mehta, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, as part of an inquiry committee constituted by the L-G and provided necessary documents.

The Supreme Court had on August 28 asked the Attorney General to look into the issue.

#Article 370 #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar #Supreme Court