Leh admn removes encroachments along water bodies

Jammu, July 27
Following the recent floods in Leh that caused damage to property, the authorities have started removing illegal encroachments along water bodies.
An official spokesperson said an anti-encroachment drive was conducted at the Skamlung nullah, which runs through Leh town and has witnessed substantial encroachments. The flashfloods, triggered by the overflowing nullah, caused widespread destruction to residential properties and standing crops. The administration has also appealed to the public to remove these encroachments on their own and avoid encroaching on waterways to prevent exacerbating the impact of natural disasters.
