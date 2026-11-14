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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Leh Apex Body appeals for privacy of slain Kargil veteran’s son, family

Leh Apex Body appeals for privacy of slain Kargil veteran’s son, family

Dorjey Lakrook says boy and mother are safe after going missing following police attempt to take teenager to hospital

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:46 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Leh Apex Body chief Dorjey Lakrook. ANI file photo
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The Leh Apex Body chief, Dorjey Lakrook, has issued a public appeal to “respect the privacy and dignity” of the son and family of slain Kargil War veteran Tsewang Tharchin.

Tharchin was among the four civilians killed in security forces firing last year in Leh.

The apex body has asked people to “refrain from circulating, sharing or using their names, photographs or videos on social media posts” involving the boy and his family.

The appeal comes after the boy and his mother went missing following an attempt by Ladakh Police to take the teenager to hospital after he threatened to immolate himself outside the BJP office in Leh if justice was not delivered in the killings of four civilians, including his father.

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The family members of the boy have confirmed that the duo are safe.

“Since yesterday evening, we had been making continuous efforts to trace him and his mother after they left their residence without informing anyone. Following strenuous efforts throughout the night and day, we were finally informed by his grandfather this evening that both are safe and well. This has come as a great relief to everyone concerned,” Lakrook said in a statement on Saturday.

Noting the circumstances and the immense emotional pressure they had been experiencing following Friday’s incident, the statement said: “We earnestly request everyone to refrain from circulating, sharing or using their names, photographs or videos in social media posts, tweets, news updates or any other form of public communication for the time being.”

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The apex body said, “We must recognise that continued public attention, speculation and circulation of their photographs may unintentionally add to their emotional distress and further complicate an already difficult situation.”

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