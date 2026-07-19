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LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok told The Tribune that the organisation was "deeply concerned" about Wangchuk's health. His well-being remains our foremost concern, and the people of Ladakh continue to pray for his speedy recovery," he said.

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Phunchok said the news that Wangchuk had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital "against his wishes" came as a surprise and had heightened concern among the people of Ladakh.

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"We believe that such a sensitive situation could have been addressed through meaningful dialogue, mutual trust and democratic engagement," he said.

According to the Leh Apex Body, it had planned to travel to Delhi to personally request Wangchuk to end his fast. "However, respecting his wishes, we postponed our visit after he requested that no delegation come at that stage. Nevertheless, considering his deteriorating health, we were preparing to visit him again on July 20," Phunchok said.

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The Leh Apex Body also prayed for Wangchuk's speedy recovery and urged the Union Government to continue engaging constructively with all stakeholders to implement the commitments already made for Ladakh, while also addressing broader concerns relating to reforms in the education system.

"Dialogue, democratic values and timely action remain the best path towards a peaceful and lasting resolution," it said.

Dr Ishey Namgyal, general secretary of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said people across Ladakh were concerned about Wangchuk's health.

"People are worried about his health condition," he said, adding that they were hopeful the government would take steps to ensure his safety.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the past 20 days. Last year, he also led a fast in Leh to press for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and for statehood. That fast ended after violence broke out during the protest.

Wangchuk is the son of Sonam Wangyal, a prominent Ladakhi politician and former minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Wangyal had also led a hunger strike in 1984 demanding Scheduled Tribe status for Ladakh.