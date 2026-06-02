Leh Apex Body refuses to sign MHA meeting minutes over omitted clause

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two organisations representing Ladakh in talks with the Centre, on Monday said it has not signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), alleging that a key issue discussed during the talks was omitted from the official record.

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The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had last month announced an “in-principle” understanding with the Union Government on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory.

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The leaders have since been awaiting the official minutes of the meeting from the MHA.

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LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk told The Tribune that he received the minutes but declined to sign them because an important point regarding the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APRs) of officers was not included.

“I did not sign the document because one of the key points discussed during the meeting was missing. It was agreed that the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports of officers, up to the level of Chief Secretary, would be written by the elected body. This proposal came from the Centre itself. Since that point was not reflected in the minutes, I did not sign them,” Lakruk said.

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He asserted that the Home Ministry should not alter or omit any point that had been agreed upon during the May 22 meeting.

The subcommittee-level talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh leaders were held in New Delhi on May 22. Following the meeting, the LAB and KDA had said an understanding had been reached on providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which are applicable in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.

The two organisations had also stated that under the proposed framework, legislative, executive and financial powers would vest in elected representatives through a Union Territory-level legislative body.

According to the LAB, all bureaucrats in the Union Territory, including the Chief Secretary, would function under the executive authority of the proposed elected government. It also said the APRs of officers up to the rank of Chief Secretary would be written by the elected body headed by a proposed Chief Minister.