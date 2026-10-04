Leh Apex Body seeks concrete roadmap ahead of next round of talks with Centre

As Ladakh leaders await a fresh invitation for talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has said it expects “concrete proposals, a clear roadmap and timely action” on the region’s long-pending demands in the upcoming meeting.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had earlier expressed disappointment over their September 9 meeting with MHA representatives, describing the talks as a “non-starter” and alleging a lack of substantive progress on Ladakh’s key demands.

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LAB chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk said the organisations are still awaiting communication from New Delhi regarding the next round of discussions.

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“The meeting was expected to be held in the first week of October, but we have not received any information yet,” Lakruk told The Tribune on Saturday.

LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok said both LAB and KDA were looking forward to the proposed meeting, which the MHA had assured during the September 9 discussions.

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“Ladakh now expects the MHA to place before us a detailed draft proposal for a tailor-made constitutional safeguard under Article 371(K), along with a meaningful Union Territory-level Legislative Assembly,” Phunchok said.

He said both organisations would carefully examine the proposals, consult stakeholders across Ladakh and strive to build a broad consensus in the larger interest of the region.

“Once a consensus is reached, the necessary constitutional and legislative proposals can be taken forward through the appropriate parliamentary process and, if feasible, be placed before Parliament during the forthcoming Winter Session,” he said.

Emphasising growing public expectations, Phunchok said the people of Ladakh had waited long enough for a resolution of the issues.

“We now expect concrete proposals, a clear roadmap and timely action to fulfil our long-pending aspirations. The time has come to move from assurances to action,” he said.

Following the September 9 talks, both LAB and KDA had stated that they expected the Centre to present a draft proposal, especially as it was the first round of discussions after nearly four months. The previous meeting between the two sides was held on May 22.

During those talks, the Centre and the Ladakh groups reportedly arrived at an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to Ladakh on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.

After the September meeting drew criticism from Ladakh leaders, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had urged the region’s leadership to foster optimism among the people and assure them that progress was being made on key issues affecting the Union Territory.