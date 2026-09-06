Leh Apex Body warns of intensified agitation if Sept 9 talks fail to yield results

Ahead of the September 9 meeting between Ladakh leaders and a sub-committee of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has warned that it will intensify its peaceful agitation if the talks fail to produce “concrete answers and substantive action” on its long-pending demands.

LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok said it was “not just another meeting” for the organisation, but an important test of whether the Centre was genuinely willing to address Ladakh’s concerns after years of dialogue and repeated assurances.

Advertisement

The meeting was confirmed by Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Thursday.

Advertisement

Phunchok said the LAB was approaching the talks with a “constructive and open mind”, but expected the government to present a concrete draft for a “tailor-made, sui generis constitutional framework” for Ladakh, drawing on safeguards under Articles 371(A-K). The LAB is seeking a Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory with adequate legislative, financial and executive powers.

Besides constitutional safeguards and legislative empowerment, the LAB has demanded withdrawal of cases related to the September 24 violence last year, compensation for victims and their families, and early publication of the inquiry commission report.

Advertisement

The September 24 incidents, which occurred during protests in Ladakh, claimed four lives and triggered a renewed mobilisation over the region’s political and constitutional demands. The LAB has since been seeking action on cases registered in connection with the incident and compensation for those affected.

Phunchok said the people of Ladakh had demonstrated “enormous patience” and consistently chosen dialogue and democratic engagement over confrontation over the past few years.

“Patience should not be mistaken for weakness, and dialogue cannot continue indefinitely without tangible outcomes,” he said.

He said the LAB would judge the September 9 meeting by its outcome and not by assurances or statements. “If the Government demonstrates genuine political will and presents a clear, time-bound roadmap on these issues, the Apex Body will acknowledge that progress positively,” Phunchok said.

He, however, warned that failure to produce concrete answers and substantive action would leave the LAB with no option but to intensify its movement. “We will have no option but to intensify our peaceful and democratic movement,” he said.

“The responsibility for what follows will therefore rest entirely on the seriousness and sincerity with which the Government approaches the September 9 dialogue. Ladakh has waited long enough; this is the time for concrete action,” Phunchok added.

The September 9 meeting comes amid a series of decisions announced by the Union government and the Ladakh administration concerning the Union Territory.