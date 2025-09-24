Leh DC holds meeting on PM Gati Shakti

A meeting on PM Gati Shakti was convened on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk, which was attended by senior officials of the administration.

Tsewang Gyalson, Chief Planning Officer; Imran Khan, Executive Engineer, Construction; and Dorjay Gyatso, Superintending Engineer, PWD, were present during the meeting.

During the session, Phuntsog Angmo, Team Ladakh Project Management Unit, PM Gati Shakti, delivered a detailed presentation on the objectives and functionalities of PM Gati Shakti. She highlighted that the initiative is an integrated, GIS-based digital platform designed to provide a single window solution for infrastructure planning and monitoring, enabling stakeholders to access developmental data and project status in real time.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored the importance of making the platform simple and user friendly, stressing that technology should serve as a facilitator rather than a burden. He further emphasised the need to regularly upload project photographs and details on the portal, while also suggesting the introduction of a colour coded system.

The presentation also covered advanced features of the platform, including dynamic updates, real time geo tagging of project sites, mapping, and layering for workflow tracking. It was explained that PM Gati Shakti leverages BISAG-N’s GIS-based digital platform to create a dynamic master plan for integrated infrastructure development, which can be adopted at state and district levels for holistic and data driven planning.

Discussions further focused on how BISAG-N will support uploading and editing of project data, while a maker checker mechanism will allow designated officials to verify and update project status. Moreover, the platform is equipped with satellite imagery, enabling users to view developmental activities on a map interface similar to Google Maps, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability.

The meeting concluded with the Deputy Commissioner reiterating the need for timely updates, accuracy in data reporting, and effective utilisation of technology to ensure the success of developmental projects under PM Gati Shakti.