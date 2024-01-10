Leh DC sets Jan 15 deadline to submit expenditure data

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial performance under the District Capex Budget on Tuesday.

During the session, concerned officers presented an overview of their performance, focusing on the utilisation of funds for various developmental works in rural areas within the Leh district. The DC emphasised the importance of efficient expenditure implementation to foster the development of rural regions.

Sukhadeve set a deadline for officers to submit their expenditure data before January 15, urging them to ensure timely completion of important projects. The meeting witnessed the participation of key officials, including all block development officers, along with AEE/JEs from all blocks.

