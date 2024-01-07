Leh DC takes stock of Vishwakarma scheme

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 6

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting to review the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the district.

Industrial Promotion Officer Mohammad Zakiria provided insights, stating that 231 applications were filed with 45 pending in gram panchayats. At the local bodies level, 184 applicants were verified, and approximately 161 were registered on the GeM portal. Out of these, 136 applications were forwarded to MSME, with 91 successfully registered in gram panchayats.

The DC directed the block development officers to promptly resolve registration issues and ensure swift benefits distribution. The meeting also addressed Aadhar updation and common service centre matters in vibrant villages. Emphasising support for artisans, especially women in handicrafts, the DC urged officers to facilitate machinery and equipment access.

