Leh group hails verdict on abrogation, Kargil leader expresses disappointment

Post Supreme Court ruling, chinks in alliance struggling jointly for Ladakh statehood

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 12

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been jointly struggling for the restoration of statehood and getting the Sixth Schedule implemented in Ladakh, have surprising come up with different viewpoints on the Supreme Court’s verdict, upholding the abrogation of Article 370. While the Leh Apex Body has hailed the SC verdict, the Kargil Democratic Alliance has expressed disappointment, raising eyebrows. The LAB and the KDA had launched an agitation to get the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh two years ago. More demands, including statehood, were included at a later stage. While Kargil is a Muslim dominated district, Leh is a Buddhist district.

To strengthen Nation

The verdict of the Supreme Court is a strong step in the direction of strengthening the national integration. Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman, Leh apex body

Nothing for Ladakh

There is nothing for Ladakh beyond one-line judgment which deprives Ladakhis of democratically elected representation. Sajjad Kargili, KDA member

Former Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang, who is the chairman of the LAB, hailed the SC verdict, describing it as a strong step in the direction of strengthening the national integration. “The Leh Apex Body welcomes the SC’s observations about early restoration of statehood of the UT of J&K and holding of Assembly polls in J&K before September 30, 2024. It observes that democracy works on the premise that the real power belongs to the people. An elected government is the essence of democracy,” he said. The Leh Apex Body stated the judgment raised hope that the Central Government would reassess the situation and give Ladakh its due by elevating it as a full-fledged state. “Its large area, highly patriotic population waiting for due recognition, need for faster development, strategic location, distinct ethnic and cultural identity eminently entitles Ladakh to be made a state. The Leh Apex Body has always opposed Article 370 and expressed satisfaction that the SC’s judgment has confirmed the wisdom and maturity of its approach,” it stated.

On the other hand, Sajjad Kargili, a member of the KDA, said the decision of the SC was disappointing. “It is even more disappointing that there is nothing for Ladakh beyond one-line judgment which deprives Ladakhis of an elected representation,” he said.

In a video message later, Kargili said the decision taken on August 5, 2019 couldn’t be termed democratic. “A precedent has been set that the Central Government can bifurcate any state without the consideration of legislative assembly. This is a challenge to the federal structure of the country and these kinds of experiments can happen anywhere if these can happen in Ladakh,” said Kargili.

Appreciating the Kashmiri leaders, he said despite humiliation and demonisation, mainstream political parties in Kashmir had shown sensibility. “People of Kashmir and Ladakh should have the right to live in a democratic set-up,” said Kargili.

A 14-member delegation of the LAB and the KDA had recently met Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home, in New Delhi over their four-point agenda.

