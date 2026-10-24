Leh hosts Dalhousie Day; school, people of Ladakh strengthen bond

Leh city on Friday hosted “Dalhousie Day”, bringing alumni, families and parents together for a daylong event aimed at strengthening the bond between the school and the people of Ladakh.

The event, organised by The Tribune group of newspapers in association with Dalhousie Public School was inaugurated by Bhanu Prabha, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Ladakh, in the presence of senior members of The Tribune group and the Dalhousie school management.

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Organisers said the event aimed to bring together alumni, parents and families from Ladakh to share experiences, reconnect and foster community engagement. It also provided prospective students and their parents an opportunity to interact with the school leadership and explore academic and residential schooling opportunities.

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On Friday, families from across Leh participated in the event, with alumni sharing their experiences of studying at Dalhousie Public School.

Bhanu Prabha, while inaugurating the event, extended her wishes to the organisers for its success.

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Amit Sharma, General Manager of The Tribune group of newspapers, said Ladakh’s rich heritage and deep-rooted sense of community were a source of pride for the country. “It is therefore particularly meaningful that we are here today to engage with the people of this region on a subject that shapes the future of every society — the education of our children,” he said.

Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon, Chairman of Dalhousie Public School, said Leh had always been an integral part of the Dalhousie family. “For generations, its children have walked our corridors, and its families have trusted us with their dreams. That bond is not built on admissions. It is built on shared values, shared mountains and a shared belief in raising children who are whole. Coming to Leh today is not an outreach. It is a homecoming,” he said.

Jatinder Singh, Principal of the Dalhousie campus, said the school shared a close connection with the people of the mountain region.

“Leh understands the mountains, and so does Dalhousie. Today, we met families who value character as much as results. Our alumni show that when a child is raised whole, the future follows. We came to speak, and we left inspired by the ambition in this room,” he said.

Several alumni also shared their experiences at the school. Khasdan Gyatso, who studied there from Class IV to Class XII, said Dalhousie Public School had felt like a second home to him. “The school was a second home for me. I never felt that I was too far from my family,” he said.

Friday’s event was the first such event, with the next one to be held in Jammu on Monday.