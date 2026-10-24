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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Leh, Kargil civic poll to be held on Nov 21

Leh, Kargil civic poll to be held on Nov 21

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Tribune News Service
Leh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A few days after the Ladakh State Election Commission announced it would hold panchayat elections, the authorities on Friday announced elections for the municipal committees of Leh and Kargil on November 21.

This week, the Ladakh administration said panchayat elections have been scheduled for November 21. The last date for filing nominations is November 2. The election notification will be issued on October 26, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

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The last elections to panchayat halqas in Ladakh were held in November 2018. On Friday, Rahul Sharma, Ladakh’s Chief Electoral Officer, in a statement, said the last elections to municipal committees of Leh and Kargil in the Union territory of Ladakh were held in September 2018.

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“Accordingly, it has become necessary to conduct elections for the constitution of the municipal committees of Leh and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the statement said.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Section 282 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, read with the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003, the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls, determination of wards, reservation and allotment of seats by formation, and the conduct of all elections to municipalities shall vest in the Chief Electoral Officer,” the release said.

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Sharma said the electoral rolls of the Municipal Committee, Leh, comprising 21 wards, and the Municipal Committee, Kargil, comprising 17 wards, have been finally published on October 22 with reference to October 1 as the qualifying date.

“The model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until the completion of the election process. All political parties, contesting candidates and authorities concerned are required to adhere strictly to the provisions of the model code of conduct and the instructions issued by the competent authority from time to time,” the release said.

“The elections shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003,” it said.

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