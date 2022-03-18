LeT associate arrested in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, March 17

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Baramulla district and seized arms and ammunition, the police said. Acting on specific information regarding movement of anti-national elements, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Karhama, Kunzer area of Baramulla, a police spokesman said.

During the search, one terrorist associate of The Resistance Force, said to be associated with the LeT, was arrested. The police identified him as Waseem Ahmed War, a resident of Karhama Kunzer. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines and 20 live rounds have been seized from his possession, he said. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, the police added. —