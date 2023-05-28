LeT associate arrested in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, May 27

Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said. Acting on information about movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district’s Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman said.

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully.

The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately. The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT.