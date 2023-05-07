LeT militant killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 6
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched, a police official said.
It turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.
One militant was killed in the exchange of fire, the official said.
