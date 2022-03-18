LeT module busted in J-K’s Pulwama, 6 held

Srinagar, March 18
Six alleged militant associates were arrested after a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was busted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists, a police spokesman said.
“Police in Pulwama have busted a terror module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and arrested six terrorist associates,” he said.
He identified them as Rouf Ahmad Lone alias Amjid, a resident of Lelhar Kakapora; Aqib Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Alochibagh Pampore; Javaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora; Arshid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parigam Pulwama; Rameez Raja, a resident of Parigam Pulwama; and Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora.
The investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Khalid alias Sheeraz of the LeT, the spokesman said.
Reyaz Dar hails from Sethergund Kakapora in Pulwama, he added.
Besides, the spokesman said, the arrested accused persons on Dar’s directions were instrumental in perpetuating terrorism in the district.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
AAP is learnt to be giving final shape to the list
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials
Receives the guard of honour from Sangrur Police
Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader
Alleges that the MC authorities are still working under the ...
CBI books former J-K Bank chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh, 18 others in Rs 800-crore loan case
The Central agency has also booked REI Agro chairman Sanjay ...
Flesh trade racket busted in Goa; TV actress among 3 women rescued
Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from...