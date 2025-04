A team from the Gharota police station in Jammu district went to the residence of CRPF personnel Munir Khan. His wife, Minal Khan, had arrived in Jammu from Pakistan last month to live with him after their online marriage.

Munir Khan and other family members accompanied Minal Khan to the Wagah border for her return to Pakistan. Speaking to the media, Minal Khan appealed to the government not to separate married couples. "We should be allowed to stay with our families in India," she pleaded.

Condemning the recent killing of 26 people in Pahalgam, Minal stated, "We condemn the killings of innocent people in the attack. Those responsible should be severely punished."

India had announced last week that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for a few special categories, would be revoked on April 27, with a requirement to leave the country by April 29.

Munir Khan is currently posted in the Shiv Khori area of Reasi. Minal, a resident of Gujranwala, Pakistan, married Munir in a virtual ceremony. She was granted a 15-day visa last month, which had already expired, and the family had applied for an extension.

In a separate development, Sariya Kauser, who came to Poonch from Pakistan in 1984, was also taken to Amritsar for deportation.

The deportation came as a shock to Kauser, a mother of three married children, who was not expecting it. She had been residing in Gohlad village of Mendhar Tehsil in Poonch.

Kauser’s relative, Tahir Hussain, explained that her three children, including two sons and a daughter, are all married with children of their own.

He further stated that Kauser has no remaining relatives or place to stay in Pakistan. "She also has health issues, and her family is deeply distressed by these developments," Hussain added.

According to reports, there are a total of 34 Pakistani women married to residents of Jammu and settled there. These women fall under the Long Term Visa (LTV) category, which has not been revoked at this time.