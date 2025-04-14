Leverage NABARD funding to accelerate infra development: Chief Secy Dulloo

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired the high-powered committee (HPC) meeting to assess progress on Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects of the NABARD taken up across Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers to make concerted efforts for timely completion of all these infrastructure development projects so that new ones are taken up for funding.

Dulloo asked the officers to expedite the submission of Project Completion Certificates (PCCs) by the executing agencies as per the set norms to enable release of more funds by the organisation. He called upon the administrative heads concerned to act tough against the officers delaying the same without any plausible reasons.

He also deliberated with other committee members for leveraging these funds for expansion of rural infrastructure like bridging the gap between command and canal area for augmentation of irrigation facilities across the UT.

The meeting also took note of different tranches released by NABARD to different departments.

It further deliberated over the methodology to squeeze the timeline for raising of infrastructure like bridges and other critical infrastructure works executed through funding extended by the NABARD. The meeting also discussed about increasing the pace of projects taken up under previous tranches of RDIF and smooth execution of projects under RDIF-XXX.

Shaleen Kabra, ACS, Jal Shakti Department, gave a detailed outlook of the projects completed by the department and those under execution. He also gave his insights about further utilising these funds for achieving irrigation facilities to the last farm at the tail end, besides irrigating thousands of hectares of un-irrigated land in different parts of the UT.

In his presentation, the Chief General Manager NABARD briefed the Chief Secretary on the transformative initiatives aimed at advancing rural infrastructure across the UT.

The meeting was apprised that a total of 1,425 projects were sanctioned with a net RIDF loan of Rs 6,246 crore for which disbursement to the tune of Rs 3,069 crore, leaving a drawable gap of Rs 2,212 crore, signalling untapped potential for further development.

In addition the sanction trends under RIDF with notable peaks such as Rs 1,542 crore sanctioned in RIDF XXVII against an allocation of Rs 800 crore was highlighted during the meeting thereby showing the unflinching commitment of NABARD towards development of rural infrastructure across J&K.

Giving the departmental breakdown of projects, it was divulged that the Public Works Department (PWD) leads with 1,144 projects sanctioned with a net loan of Rs 4,666 crore over the years and disbursements of Rs 2,366 crore. Other key departments, including Jal Shakti and Agriculture Production Department, showed varying levels of utilisation across these departments.

Moreover, recognising the limitations of RIDF, such as restricted activities and fund availability, NABARD introduced the Rural Infrastructure Acceleration Scheme (RIAS), a flexible and ambitious financing model designed to fast-track rural development. The same features a loan tenure of up to 20 years with a five-year moratorium and expanded scope of activities that could be undertaken as that of RIDF.