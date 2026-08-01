LG Sinha hands job letter to son of policeman killed in Anantnag terror attack
The appointment letter was handed over to Absar Ashiq at the Lok Bhavan
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over an appointment letter to the son of head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag district last month.
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The appointment letter was handed over to Absar Ashiq at the Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.
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Family members of the slain policeman were present on the occasion, the spokesperson said.
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The lieutenant governor paid tributes to Qureshi, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during the July 22 terror attack in Anantnag, and assured the family of all possible support.
Last week, Sinha had visited the family of the martyred head constable at Lalpora in the Beerwah area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
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