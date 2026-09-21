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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Liberty cannot be curtailed on vague claims, says J&K High Court

Liberty cannot be curtailed on vague claims, says J&K High Court

Quashes preventive detention, orders immediate release of Pulwama man

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a preventive detention order issued against a Pulwama resident accused in a narcotics case, observing that personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution cannot be curtailed on “vague and dogmatic assertions of the executive”.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri allowed a petition challenging the detention of Rayees Ahmad Hajam (40), a resident of Pulwama. The court directed authorities to release him forthwith unless he is required in connection with any other case.

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Hajam was arrested on September 10, 2025, in a case registered at Police Station Khrew under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act after police allegedly recovered 1.3 grams of heroin from his possession. He was granted interim bail later that month, and the relief was subsequently confirmed.

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In December 2025, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, issued a preventive detention order based on a police dossier alleging that Hajam was part of a larger drug network and had continued illegal activities despite being on bail.

The court, however, questioned why the authorities had not approached the trial court for cancellation of bail or challenged the bail order before a higher court if there was evidence of continued involvement in criminal activity.

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“One fails to understand what prevented the prosecution or the Union Territory from seeking cancellation of bail if the petitioner was found involved in similar activities,” the court observed.

Justice Sekhri noted that while the detention grounds portrayed the petitioner as a habitual drug trafficker, the allegations lacked specific details.

“On first blush, the dossier and the grounds of detention would throw an impression that petitioner is a hardcore criminal involved in drug peddling on a large scale. However, if grounds of detention are carefully glanced over, it is clear that allegations are vague and cannot form the basis to take him under the preventive detention. The detaining authority has failed to consider the allegations against the petitioner in the correct perspective that neither the screening committee nor the recommending authority have furnished specific details, as to the drug mafia the petitioner is a member of, to whom the petitioner has been supplying the drugs against hefty amounts, how and in what manner is the drug trafficking a regular source of his earning and how he is motivating and influencing the young minds into drug consumption,” the court order stated.

The court held that such vague allegations could not justify preventive detention and reiterated that the rule of law requires executive authorities to act in a fair and reasonable manner while dealing with matters affecting personal liberty.

“Personal liberty of a citizen cannot be curtailed on vague and dogmatic assertions of the executive,” the court said while directing the immediate release of the detainee, subject to his not being wanted in any other case.

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