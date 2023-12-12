Libraries in Ladakh monasteries to help save valuable manuscripts

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 11

The Ladakh administration is contemplating to build libraries at major Buddhist monasteries to store valuable manuscripts.

Discussions to build libraries along with CCTV cameras to prevent these manuscripts from getting misplaced were held during a meeting chaired by Pawan Kotwal, who is Adviser to the LG of Ladakh.

The Adviser convened the meeting of the Tourism Department to assess the advancement of major projects and review the expenditures incurred on works and revenue components, at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.

Interestingly, monasteries in Diksit, Alchi, Zangla, Thiksey and Spituk among many other are some of the major ones. The Tourism Department is planning to boost religious and cultural tourism in the region which is visited by lakhs of domestic and foreign tourists.

The ancient manuscripts found in these monasteries many times get misplaced or are stolen due to absence of upkeep.

Kotwal advised the concerned departments to consider providing fireproof library cabinets to all monasteries to preserve and protect the priceless manuscripts in the monasteries and provide a CCTV system for safety reasons.

“The meeting provided a platform for constructive dialogue on innovative approaches to elevate Ladakh as a premier tourist destination while safeguarding its natural beauty and cultural heritage,” an official informed.

At the outset of the meeting, a detailed presentation gave an insightful overview of expenditures and revenues associated with its portfolio of projects.

The key topics assessed during the meeting were the major projects underway within the tourism sector, with a detailed examination of the financial allocations and expenditures associated with each initiative.

A detailed discussion was held on sustainably promoting tourism in UT, side by side focusing on the development.

Pawan Kotwal emphasised the importance of fiscal responsibility and efficient utilisation of resources to ensure maximum impact and benefit for the community and visitors alike.

He underscored the significance of fostering sustainable tourism practices in Ladakh, aligning with the region’s unique cultural and environmental attributes.

“The Adviser expressed optimism about the future course of the Ladakh tourism industry, confident that with strategic planning and collective efforts, the region will continue to captivate visitors and contribute significantly to the overall development of the UT. The meeting concluded with recommendations and a renewed commitment to boost Ladakh tourism to new heights,” an official informed.

