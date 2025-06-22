DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Licences of 9 Jammu pharma dealers suspended

Licences of 9 Jammu pharma dealers suspended

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:16 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Authorities here on Saturday suspended drug sale licences of nine dealers in a special drive carried out to curb misuse of pharmaceuticals with habit forming ingredients, an official said.

Advertisement

The drive was conducted by the J-K Drugs and Food Control Organisation to identify and take punitive action against “unscrupulous elements of society dealing with such drugs in a clandestine manner,” an official spokesperson said.

During the drive, it emerged that some wholesale dealers were procuring certain pharma preparations containing Pregabalin as an active ingredient, which is prone to addiction, he said.

Advertisement

The ingredient was being sourced directly from the suppliers based outside Jammu and Kashmir illegally, he said.

More scrutiny revealed that the firms procured and distributed these medicinal preparations without maintaining the sales records as mandated under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, the spokesperson said. S Stocks of pharmaceutical preparations, which are prone to addiction, worth over Rs 13.58 lakh were also seized, he said.

Advertisement

J-K State Drugs Controller Lotika Khajuria warned against indulging in procuring lesser-known brands of drugs formulations consisting of habit forming ingredients directly from the suppliers, or manufacturers located outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“In case any violation is reported, the defaulters shall be dealt strictly in accordance with zero-tolerance policy adopted by the government against persons involved in promoting drug abuse which warrants the cancellation of such licences as is mandated by law,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts