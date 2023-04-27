Lieutenant Governor inaugurates 576 flats for Pandit staff

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 26

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister’s employment package in Kashmir.

The houses for Kashmiri Pandits have been constructed in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian districts. “Today’s inauguration is a testimony to our commitment to create adequate facilities for a future of prosperity and dignity of employees,” Sinha said.

The L-G said the government was sensitive to the issues of the Kashmiri migrant families. “We understand their pain and are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority. The administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process of construction of housing units for PM package employees. 2,000 more flats will be completed by December 2023,” he added.

Sinha highlighted the remarkable progress in various sectors including industries, empowerment of citizens and building competitive economy & inclusive society.