Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemns Jammu blasts, announces Rs 50,000 relief to injured

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 21

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the twin blasts at Narwal in Jammu.

Senior police officials briefed the Lt Governor about the blasts and on the investigation.

He called for taking urgent steps to identify and act against those responsible.

“Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Lt Governor told the security officials.

The Lt Governor offered sympathies to those injured. He also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

He said the administration would ensure best possible treatment and every help to the affected.