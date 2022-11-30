Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launches initiatives under National Education Policy

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched key initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, at an event held at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women here on Tuesday. To ensure that the NEP is implemented in a paperless mode, an e-Samarth portal, a feedback portal and a biometric attendance portal have been launched. OC

Chief Secy reviews road projects

Jammu: Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta has asked departments to prepare detailed project reports for road projects in the UT to ease traffic. He said the deliverables regarding the R&B Department should be adhered to and the road projects interconnecting the two divisions of the UT expedited for all-weather smooth connectivity. OC

Nod to HR policy for anganwadi workers

Jammu: The J&K administration on Tuesday approved an HR policy for anganwadi workers and helpers working under the Integrated Child Development Scheme. It lays down the age criteria for selection, with domicile of UT being a pre-requisite eligibility for the selection process.