Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urges Vaishno Devi varsity to tap research grant

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The L-G stressed that the true measure of a university’s success lies in its students and alumni, who carry forward its reputation through their contributions to society and the nation. He encouraged SMVDU to leverage government initiatives such as the Rs 1 lakh crore research fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 and the PM Research Chairs scheme launched earlier this year to ensure maximum participation in national innovation efforts.

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“I would like the Vice-Chancellor to constitute a team comprising faculty members and selected students so that the maximum possible number of applications may be submitted from this university,” the L-G said.

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Later, the L-G chaired the 37th meeting of the Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakryal in Katra.

The Council accorded in-principle approval for a 200-bed boys’ hostel, to be funded by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), along with the preparation of a detailed project report. It also granted in-principle approval for two new academic programmes, BA LLB (Hons) and BTech in Food Technology, and suggested exploring the possibility of offering LL.B. in conjunction with the science and commerce streams. The budget proposals for FY 2026-27 and the final audit report for FY 2024-25 were adopted, along with a proposal for enhanced financial assistance to students attending national and international conferences, workshops and events.

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The Council reviewed the university’s academic, administrative and financial progress and approved several initiatives for the forthcoming academic sessions. It also ratified the nomination of external members to the Executive Council and the Academic Council of SMVDU, and reviewed the status of ongoing and completed major construction projects, calling for their timely completion.

Appreciating the university’s initiatives on wellness, sports and youth engagement, the Lieutenant Governor directed the administration to conduct counselling, mental health and value-based awareness programmes for students, and to subscribe to online counselling platforms for student support.

The Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, suggested academic relaxation for NSS and NCC students selected to represent the university at events of national importance, along with additional credits in recognition of their achievements. He further recommended introducing industry-linked vocational courses, delivered through internal faculty and external experts, and open to all students irrespective of minimum eligibility criteria.

Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, briefed the Executive Council on key developments relating to admissions, recruitment, faculty career advancement, ongoing construction projects and new academic programmes proposed for the upcoming academic year.