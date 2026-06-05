Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena unveils centralised job portal for Ladakh youth

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday launched an integrated job portal in Ladakh, a dedicated online platform aimed at connecting job seekers and employers through a single-window digital interface and enhancing employment opportunities across the Union Territory.

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The portal has been developed to provide a centralised employment ecosystem that brings together job opportunities from various sectors and simplifies the recruitment process for both candidates and employers, officials said.

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Speaking at the launch, Saxena said employment was not merely about filling vacancies but about creating opportunities, nurturing talent and enabling aspirations.

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“The Integrated Job Portal Ladakh has been created to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers by providing a single-window digital platform where they can connect seamlessly.

“It is not merely a website but a complete employment ecosystem that will empower our youth, simplify recruitment processes and create a transparent and accessible employment environment in Ladakh,” he said.

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The L-G said the portal would ensure equal access to employment opportunities for youth residing in remote villages as well as urban centres of Ladakh.

Officials said the platform has been developed in response to the challenges faced by job seekers who previously had to rely on multiple websites, social media platforms and informal channels to search for vacancies.

The portal will provide access to a wide range of employment opportunities, including full-time, part-time, contractual and outsourced positions across different sectors.

The portal is expected to reduce paperwork and administrative burden while providing real-time employment analytics and promoting local talent across the Union Territory.

Designed as a one-stop solution for employment needs, the platform offers features such as creation of professional candidate profiles, online job searches, easy application submission, real-time application tracking and direct communication between employers and applicants.

Employers, meanwhile, will be able to post vacancies, define job requirements, screen candidates through advanced filters and directly connect with prospective employees through the portal.

Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen the employment landscape in Ladakh by leveraging technology to create a seamless, efficient and transparent recruitment ecosystem.