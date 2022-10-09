Liquor shop near school sealed in Sonwar, residents hail move

PTI

Srinagar, October 8

In a swift action, authorities sealed a liquor shop that had come up near a school in Sonwar of the city here in violation of rules. Local residents have hailed the move.

The liquor shop had come up opposite a Kendriya Vidyalaya and was found to be operating without the permission of the Badami Bagh Cantonment (BBC) Board, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, officials said on Saturday. “We were informed yesterday (Friday) and we sealed it the same day,” BBC Board CEO John Vikas said. “Permission was not taken from the cantonment board which is a prerequisite to operate,” he said.

Vikas said whether the owner had the licence to run the shop or not, the board would not allow a liquor shop near a school. “Obviously, we will not allow it but he should have applied for that NoC from the cantonment board. So, it has been sealed,” the CEO said.

Vikas said the board was also mulling legal action against the owner.