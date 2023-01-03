Lives saved as VDC member fired at ultras

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 2

The Rajouri terror attack on Sunday evening could have turned into a massacre had a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member not retaliated when the two terrorists fired indiscriminately at the residents at Upper Dhangri village.

Armed with AK-series rifles, the terrorists killed four persons and injured several others. The villagers say it appeared the terrorists wanted to revive the memories of the 1990s when several massacres of the Hindu community members had taken place in J&K. Upper Dhangri sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma told The Tribune that after the terrorist attack, the VDC member rushed out of his house and fired two bullets from his .303 rifle that took time to reload. “Seeing armed retaliation, the terrorists fled.

Several lives were, thus, saved,” said Sharma.

The village has a significant Brahmin population, especially those who settled here post-1947 after migrating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Four persons were killed on Sunday evening while two minors died when an IED planted by terrorists exploded on Monday morning at one of the targeted houses. Afraid of another terror attack, the villagers kept all the bodies at a school in the village and stayed there overnight. The cremation is expected to take place on Tuesday.

The villagers demanded return of weapons to the VDC members, and that all retired Army personnel in the village be given automatic weapons.

They sought deployment of an Army company in Dhangri or any other nearby Hindu community village. The locals also demanded action against top security officials for “not sanitising the house where the IED blast took place”.