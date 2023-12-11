Locals donate clothes to homeless in Jammu

Jammu, December 10
As the temperature in Jammu city plummets and brings chill in the atmosphere, a group of locals distributed woollen clothes to poor under the initiative ‘Wall of Kindness’.
Residents distributed clothes to the homeless and the poor at Bahu Plaza. The event aimed to address the pressing needs of those facing the harsh winter without adequate resources. Arun Sharma, one of the donors, said the initiative was a testament to the compassion that exists within our community. “We believe in the power of collective kindness, and it is heartening to witness the immediate impact,” he said.
