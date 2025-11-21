DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Lockers of doctors, medical staff inspected in Srinagar, Anantnag hospitals

Lockers of doctors, medical staff inspected in Srinagar, Anantnag hospitals

Exercise part of enhanced security measures after the recent Delhi blast

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security officials during an inspection drive of lockers belonging to the doctors and medical staff at Government Medical College, Anantnag, on Thursday. PTI
Advertisement

Authorities in Srinagar and Anantnag districts conducted inspection drives of the lockers of the doctors and medical staff across hospitals, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The exercise, which commenced on Wednesday, was done as part of the enhanced security measures after the recent Delhi blast and recovery of arms and ammunition in the “white collar” terror module, besides ensuring transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of hospital infrastructure, officials added.

Advertisement

In Srinagar, in line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in health institutions and security protocols within the city, the Srinagar police, in coordination with medical officers from the health department, carried out inspections of lockers used by doctors and staff across district and private hospitals, medical colleges, PHCs and health facilities, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said the inspections were aimed at preventing misuse of lockers for unauthorised storage of illegal or hazardous materials and strengthening internal security within medical institutions.

All the racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, with the staff being reminded to maintain proper records and ensure that lockers are used strictly for official purposes, the officials said.

Advertisement

Authorities reiterated that such inspections will be conducted regularly as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals, they added.

In the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the drive was conducted at the Government Medical College (GMC), from where an AK-47 rifle was recovered earlier this month from Dr Adeel Rather’s locker, the officials said.

The arrest of the doctor led to the busting of the “white collar” terror module, involving several doctors, and the recovery of around 2900 kg of explosive material.

They further said that the Anantnag police, in coordination with the hospital administration, conducted a thorough inspection of the lockers at the GMC hospital.

During the inspection, unclaimed lockers were identified, and the hospital authorities were instructed to update records to prevent any misuse, they added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts