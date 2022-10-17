J&K DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia murder accused had attempted suicide

PTI

Jammu/New Delhi, October 16

The domestic help accused of murdering J&K Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia had made an unsuccessful attempt to commit suicide before fleeing from the spot after committing the crime, officials said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old domestic help hailing from Ramban of Jammu region, Yasir Lohar, was thoroughly interrogated by a team of police officials along with psychologists to ascertain his mental condition. The case has since been handed over to the crime branch. Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found murdered with his throat slit at his friend’s house in Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu city on October 3 shortly after having dinner.

Examining the scene of crime with forensic experts, the officials said a torn belt was seen hanging from the ceiling and the explanation Lohar gave was that he had attempted suicide after killing Lohia with the help of broken glass bottle of ketchup. They said Lohar was subjected to psychological examination as he seemed to have acted in a fit of rage after his expectation of a government job was not fulfilled.

Lohar emerged as the key suspect in the murder as he was found missing from the scene of the crime.

#jammu #ramban