Lok Sabha approves 33% seats for women in J&K Assembly

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The Lok Sabha (LS) on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, that seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K. A separate Bill was passed by the House to approve similar reservation in the Assembly of Puducherry. The Bill intends to enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in law-making processes.

Replying during a debate, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said both the Bills were in line with the Narendra Modi government’s commitment and resolve towards equality and opportunity for women. By introducing the Bills for women’s reservation, the government has taken a bold step towards ensuring that the women get their rightful place in the corridors of power, he said. Last week, Parliament had okayed two Bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, namely the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Among their key provisions, the Bills propose nomination of two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representative from the displaced persons in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the Assembly. Additionally, the Bills aim to provide reservations to specific communities in J&K. On September 21, during a special session, Parliament had successfully passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which aimed at reserving one-third of the seats in both Parliament and state assemblies for women. Just a week after its passage, on September 28, the Women’s Reservation Bill received Presidential assent, officially becoming law.

