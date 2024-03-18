Lok Sabha polls: Mediapersons urged to prevent spread of false information

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 17

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Poonch, District Information Officer (DIO) Vishaldeep Chandan, who is also member secretary of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Poonch, held a comprehensive meeting of mediapersons regarding paid news and social media content.

The DIO highlighted the role of media in order to create an environment for peaceful conduct of election as well as to use different forms of media to spread voter awareness among the general public. The aim of the meeting was to highlight the guidelines, particularly do’s and dont’s prescribed for the elections regarding media coverage, paid news, exit polls, opinion polls, etc.

The DIO emphasised that media outlets must avoid reporting on election campaigns that incite hatred based on religion, race, caste, community or language and refrain from publishing false or defamatory statements about candidates. He urged media personnel managing online platforms and WhatsApp groups to vigilantly monitor content.

“Additionally, any advertisements must be pre-certified by the MCMC at the district level to ensure compliance with laws and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Violations such as exit polls or premature coverage before 48 hours of polling were cautioned against,” he said.

The DIO outlined the establishment of a district-level media monitoring cell to oversee print, television, social media and paid news, emphasising the importance of maintaining communal harmony and respecting all religions and individuals.

