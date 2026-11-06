Lok Sabha Speaker accepts resignation of Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the resignation of Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who quit the Lower House as well as the National Conference earlier this week.

After months of differences with the National Conference leadership, Mehdi announced his decision to quit on Tuesday, bringing to an end his 24-year association with the party. He had submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

In a communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, shared by Mehdi on X, the Speaker's office informed him that his resignation had been accepted with effect from November 3.

“With reference to your letter dated 03.11.2026 regarding resigning your seat in Lok Sabha from Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, I am directed to inform you that your resignation has been accepted by the Speaker with effect from 03 November, 2026,” said the communication issued by Ajay Kumar Sood, Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat.

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Mehdi thanked the Speaker for accepting his resignation.

A three-time MLA, Ruhullah announced his decision at a rally held to mark the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi. He launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah, accusing them of abandoning the fight for the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehdi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on an NC ticket in 2024, also hinted at floating a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during his 80-minute address to supporters.

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Meanwhile, a Gazette notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on November 5 also confirmed his resignation from the Srinagar parliamentary seat, stating that it had been accepted by the Speaker with effect from November 3.