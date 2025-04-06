Lok Samvardhan Parv to begin today

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ in Srinagar on Sunday. An official statement said the Union government is firmly committed for the holistic development of minority communities, with a special focus on artisans who represent the rich cultural and traditional legacy of the nation.

Official said that reflecting the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Lok Samvardhan Parv will be inaugurated at the Convention Centre Ground, Kashmir University, Srinagar. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will run up to April 13.

The statement said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest, and Union Minister George Kurian will be the guest of honour in the event.

Officials said the event aims to provide a vibrant national platform for artisans and culinary experts from minority communities to showcase their crafts and traditional cuisines. Coinciding with the Tulip Season, the event is expected to draw significant footfall, enhancing market exposure and livelihood opportunities for the participants.

According to statement, the exhibition will feature over 100 artisans from 25 states and Union Territories, presenting a diverse array of handicrafts including Kashmiri arts, shawls from Punjab, handloom products from Uttarakhand, traditional jewellery from Nagaland, crochet work from Goa, cane and bamboo products from Assam, leather goods from Maharashtra, and Matka silk and Baswara sarees from Bihar.

Additionally, 16 culinary experts from 12 states will offer a rich gastronomic journey through regional delicacies, the statement said.

“As a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Lok Samvardhan Parv aligns with the ‘Vocal for Local’ mission, dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional arts, crafts, and cuisines. The event underscores the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to empowering artisans through market linkages, skill development and financial inclusion, in collaboration with various partner organisations,” it added.