Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, who is also the AAP president in Jammu and Kashmir, announced his decision on social media. “I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition,” Malik wrote on X.

“This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority,” he said.

On Friday also, Malik in a post on X, had said, “It’s enough now, nine months of government. Will be taking a big decision in the upcoming days. Time to be accountable. Time to act.”

In October last year, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir as the UT got its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.