Lone AAP MLA Malik detained under PSA in Doda; CM, parties slam action

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik was on Monday detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly engaging in activities deemed “prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.” Mehraj is the first sitting MLA in J&K to have been detained under the Act.

The development comes a day after Malik, MLA from the Doda constituency, was booked under various legal sections following a controversial incident in which he allegedly seized medicines and equipment from a health centre. In a subsequent video statement, Malik used unparliamentary language against Doda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh, drawing widespread criticism from civil society.

In an official communication addressed to the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, DC Harvinder Singh wrote: “In pursuance of the requirement to keep the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly informed, it is kindly submitted that Mehraj Din Malik, Member of Legislative Assembly (Constituency Doda-52), has been booked under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, on grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.”

The DC added that Malik’s actions posed a “grave threat to peace, public order, and tranquility” in the district. Preventive detention under the PSA, he said, was deemed necessary to safeguard law and order in the region.

Malik was initially detained in full public view at the Dak Bungalow in Doda. He was later shifted to a jail outside the district amid reports that his supporters were planning to stage protests. Videos of the arrest quickly went viral on social media across Jammu and Kashmir, sparking both outrage and criticism of the administration’s handling of the matter.

Reacting strongly, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X: “Is demanding a hospital for the people of your area such a grave crime that an elected MLA must be jailed for it? Mehraj Malik is the lion of the Aam Aadmi Party. He will always remain the voice of the people, fighting for their rights. Jail, threats, and conspiracies—none of these can ever scare any soldier of AAP.”

The PSA detention has drawn sharp criticism from the Chief Minister and other political leaders.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "There is no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under PSA. He's not a threat to "public safety" & using this discredited law to detain him is wrong. If the unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this then how does anyone expect the people of J&K to continue to have faith in democracy."

Peoples Conference chief and MLA Sajad Lone remarked: “What is the point of holding elections if an elected representative cannot express his views? A very sad day for an already endangered democracy.”

PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para also condemned the action: “Strongly condemn the use of PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik. Such draconian laws are weaponised to silence political voices and crush dissent.”

However, the BJP defended the administration’s move. Party spokesperson Parimoksh Seth said that “fragile elements” had entered politics and were resorting to abusive and inappropriate behavior toward public officials and the general public.

“The use of unparliamentary language, especially targeting the female family members of DC Doda, is highly condemnable. Mehraj Malik is a habitual troublemaker. He has previously misbehaved with a female doctor and has a history of such conduct,” said Seth, adding that “it is high time such elements are dealt with strictly under the law.”

Meanwhile, government employees staged a protest at the Doda DC office complex against Malik’s alleged derogatory remarks targeting the DC and his family. The protest began with a pen-down strike and was followed by a rally, during which slogans were raised against the MLA.