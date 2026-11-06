Lone local terrorist active in South Kashmir, aided by foreign ultras: IGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said one local militant was active in South Kashmir and was being supported by a few foreign militants.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said the local militant was operating in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam.

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“There is one local terrorist who has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam, and he is being supported by a few foreign terrorists as well,” he said.

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Regarding the presence of foreign militants, Kumar said their movement had been detected at certain locations, but it was difficult to ascertain their exact number as they frequently shifted from one place to another.

“They may be at one location today and somewhere else the following day. We are tracing them. Giving any fixed figure would amount to exaggeration,” he said.

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Referring to the two militants killed in an encounter in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the IGP said they had been operating in the higher reaches, covering parts of the Poonch and Budgam regions.

“They were surviving in difficult and transitional terrain. However, as you are aware, our security forces, particularly specialised forces, were dominating those higher reaches and mountain heights as well, which culminated in a successful operation,” he said.

On security arrangements along the National Highway, Kumar said specific protocols had been formulated in view of previous militant incidents and the prevailing threat perception.

“As I mentioned earlier, threats continue to emerge. Explosives and IEDs are being recovered from areas around the National Highway from time to time. All these aspects are taken into consideration while implementing the security protocols,” he said.