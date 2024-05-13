Lone: Partymen being picked up on flimsy grounds

Srinagar, May 12
Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone today accused the administration of arresting and harassing political workers on Over Ground Worker grounds and “other flimsy pretexts”. He appealed to the Election Commission and administration to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the electoral process and not target parties and their workers selectively.
While endorsing Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari’s statement that Apni Party workers had been arrested, Lone said: “I wholeheartedly agree with Bukhari that workers are being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds and other flimsy pretexts.” “Incidentally all these OGW lists have been prepared during NC regimes”, Lone alleged.
Lone urged the EC to ensure a level playing field for all political entities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery