Lone: Partymen being picked up on flimsy grounds

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 12

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone today accused the administration of arresting and harassing political workers on Over Ground Worker grounds and “other flimsy pretexts”. He appealed to the Election Commission and administration to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the electoral process and not target parties and their workers selectively.

While endorsing Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari’s statement that Apni Party workers had been arrested, Lone said: “I wholeheartedly agree with Bukhari that workers are being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds and other flimsy pretexts.” “Incidentally all these OGW lists have been prepared during NC regimes”, Lone alleged.

Lone urged the EC to ensure a level playing field for all political entities.

