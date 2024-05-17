Lone promises development with dignity at Baramulla rally

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 16

J&K Peoples Conference today held a political rally in North Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, with party claiming it is the largest gathering by any political party in the past three decades. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari was also present at the rally. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone is contesting against Omar Abdullah from the seat while Apni Party is supporting him.

“Tens of thousands of workers and supporters attended the rally with fervent passion and enthusiasm. From every corner of the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, people of diverse backgrounds—Shia, Sunni, Pahari, Gujjars and individuals from various walks of life—converged at the rally ground, embodying a tapestry of solidarity and a shared vision of dignity and development,” the PC statement said. Addressing the crowd, Lone said “A compelling vision for development and dignity, harnessing the palpable sense of purpose and confidence permeating through charged atmosphere and hopeful faces of the attendees.”

“This momentous gathering marks a watershed moment in North Kashmir’s journey, as Sajad Lone pledged unwavering advocacy for the region’s needs in Parliament,” the party statement added.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar