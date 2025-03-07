DT
Lone slams J&K L-G’s address, calls it ‘love letter to BJP’

Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone on Thursday criticised the recent Lieutenant Governor’s address, calling it a “love letter to the BJP” rather than a representation of public concerns from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Speaking during the...
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) MLA Sajad Lone speaks during the Budget session of J&K Assembly. PTI
Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone on Thursday criticised the recent Lieutenant Governor’s address, calling it a “love letter to the BJP” rather than a representation of public concerns from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Speaking during the ongoing Budget session, Lone denounced the address for failing to acknowledge the deep-rooted grievances of people, dismissing it as a “hollow vision document” disconnected from the realities and aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was expected to be a substantive articulation of public concerns, but instead, it turned out to be an empty statement devoid of real commitment,” he said.

Citing page 10 of the National Conference’s manifesto, Lone highlighted several unaddressed promises, including restoration of Article 370 and 35-A, revisiting the J&K Reorganisation Act, modifying or repealing post-August 2019 laws, securing land ownership rights, ensuring regional autonomy and pushing for the release of prisoners.

He further criticised the absence of key commitments such as repealing the Public Safety Act, streamlining passport and job verification processes, stopping unjust job terminations, ending harassment on highways and fulfilling the promise of creating one lakh jobs within three months.

Lone also slammed the administration for its poor performance in employment generation, pointing out that despite promises to fill all vacancies within 180 days, only 10 per cent of non-gazetted positions have been filled so far — rendering the government’s assurances empty and untrustworthy.

“While decisions on Article 370, 35-A and statehood rest with Parliament, the Governor’s address should have at least echoed the public’s will. Its failure to do so exposes its weakness and lack of sincerity,” he asserted.

Lone called for an administration that truly reflects the voice of the people rather than issuing hollow statements.

