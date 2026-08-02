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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kulgam terror attack: ‘Lone’ terrorist chatted with workers at brick kiln before opening fire

Kulgam terror attack: ‘Lone’ terrorist chatted with workers at brick kiln before opening fire

Owner claims 250 migrants working at the site

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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An ambulance outside the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital after terrorists opened fire on two non-local labourers at a brick kiln in the Kellam area of Kulgam district. PTI
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Preliminary investigations into Friday’s terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district suggest that the lone terrorist who shot dead two migrant workers had first struck up a conversation with the victims before suddenly opening fire, according to sources.

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Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, who were killed at a brick kiln in the Kelam area, had arrived in Kashmir with their families last month in search of work, the kiln owner told The Tribune.

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Sources said family members of the victims told investigators that a lone man approached the group and began talking to them.

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“It appears that only one terrorist carried out the attack. He first engaged the labourers in conversation for some time. When the women went inside their huts to prepare food, he suddenly opened fire on the workers,” sources said.

The women also told investigators that the attacker was carrying a bag.

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Umer Sidiq, owner of the brick kiln at Kelam, said the labourers had come to Kashmir from Chhattisgarh last month for the first time to work at his kiln. “After I received a call about the incident, I rushed to the site and found them lying in a pool of blood. I immediately shifted them to hospital,” Sidiq said.

He said the kiln employs around 250 migrant workers every year, who usually arrive in the first week of July and return to their native places around October. “We have never witnessed such an incident before,” he said.

After the victims’ families agreed to perform the last rites in Kulgam, the district administration facilitated the cremation on Saturday.

Despite the attack, several workers at the brick kiln said they would continue working and would not return home. Authorities have since stepped up security measures around the area to reassure migrant labourers.

Meanwhile, police sources said investigators suspect that the same militant who carried out last week’s attack in Anantnag, in which a J&K Police personnel was killed, may also be behind the Kulgam attack.

According to sources, Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Latief Ahmad is suspected to have carried out both recent attacks in south Kashmir. Investigation into the incident is continuing.

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