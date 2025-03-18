DT
Lookout notice against 6 for 'duping' ex-serviceman

Lookout notice against 6 for 'duping' ex-serviceman

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch on Monday issued a lookout notice against six online fraudsters, including two women, for allegedly duping an ex-serviceman here of more than Rs 17.50 lakhs on the pretext of doubling his money, an...
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch on Monday issued a lookout notice against six online fraudsters, including two women, for allegedly duping an ex-serviceman here of more than Rs 17.50 lakhs on the pretext of doubling his money, an official said.

The case was registered at the Jammu Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing (SCW) police station in 2022 following a complaint by the victim, the official said.

He said the lookout notice was issued by SCW's Jammu Zonal headquarters against Rajni Sharma (33), wife of Vishnu Sharma from Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh); Rekha (44), wife of Krishan Kumar from Gurgoan (Haryana); Sanjay Heela (39) from North 24 Parganas (West Bengal); Akash (35) from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh); Mohd Hasin Khan (28) from Gurugram (Haryana); and Virendra (29) also from Gurugram.

SCW Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Sanjay Parihar requested for information about the accused to bring them to book.

