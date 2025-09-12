DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Low-intensity blast rocks Doda district

Low-intensity blast rocks Doda district

Two detained
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:16 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand guard as restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force in Doda district on Thursday. PTI
A low-intensity blast occurred in Doda district of Jammu division on Thursday afternoon following which two persons from a family were detained by the police.

The incident took place at Thukar Mohalla in Doda town after which panic gripped the entire region as the area is already tense because of protest demonstrations following detention of a local MLA Mehraj Malik.

In an official statement, Sridhar Patil, DIG Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban range, said, “A low intensity blast has been reported from Thukar Mohalla of Doda town. No one was injured in the incident. The police and FSL teams are on job to ascertain details.”

The blast took place near a prominent mosque in the area. While the police stopped media and locals from venturing in the area where the blast took place, sources informed that it might have occurred at a place close to or inside the house whose owners were detained. The police did disclose the identity of detainees.

The police, however, ruled out that the blast was linked to the recent protests in the district. Police officials investigating the incident said a team of experts was identifying explosives used in the blast. They said that no one was injured in the blast and it has nothing to do with the ongoing protest demonstrations in the region.

“It is an unrelated incident from the ongoing protests” said officials of the Police Department.

