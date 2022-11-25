LPG cylinder blast kills woman, son in Poonch

PTI

Poonch: A mother and her minor son were burnt alive after an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in Chandimarh village of the Surankote subdivision in Poonch district on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Hamida Begum (40) and Aqib Ahmed (4). Hamida's husband and two other children had a narrow escape. pti

J&K situation has improved, says ex-Deputy CM Baig

Srinagar: Muzaffar Hussain Baig, ex-Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, on Thursday said the situation in the UT had improved in the past two to three years and good work had been done on the development front as well. Baig, who quit Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP in 2020 after nearly 20 years, also said peace in the region was in the interest of both Pakistan and India.