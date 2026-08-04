DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / LPG tanker’s tyre catches fire on J-K highway in Ramban; no casualties

LPG tanker’s tyre catches fire on J-K highway in Ramban; no casualties

Tanker was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar when the fire broke out in one of its tyres

article_Author
PTI
Banihal/Jammu, Updated At : 01:26 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters douse the fire at the site of the accident. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday after the tyre of a gas-filled LPG tanker caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, officials said.

Advertisement

The tanker was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar when the fire broke out in one of its tyres, prompting an immediate response from local residents, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the Fire and Emergency Services, they said.

Advertisement

The flames were brought under control before they could spread to the LPG tanker, averting a potentially serious incident, the officials said.

Advertisement

Traffic on the highway was briefly affected during the firefighting operation but was restored after the situation was brought under control.

No casualties or damage to the tanker were reported, officials added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts