Lt General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge of Northern Command

Jammu, February 1
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command today.
He was Deputy Chief of the Army Staff prior to his new posting. He was commissioned into the J&K Rifles Regiment. In his 37 years of career, he served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles. Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa; National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He graduated from the prestigious Defence Service Staff College, attended Higher Command Course at Army War College and the National Defence College equivalent course at United State Army War College. —
