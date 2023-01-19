Magisterial inquiry ordered into Jammu encounter

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 18

The J&K administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the encounter on December 28 last year in which four terrorists were killed in Sidhra area here.

The administration has appointed Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra as the inquiry officer. In a statement, Dhotra said, “In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct inquiry in a fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can come to the office and record his or her statement.” The inquiry is being conducted under Section 176, CrPC.

Four terrorists who were travelling in a truck to Kashmir were killed when they were intercepted by security forces. The driver ran away from the spot and is still absconding.